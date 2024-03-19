World-renowned Chef Ashish Alfred shares how emphasizing mental health helped business

We're winding down with world-renowned Chef Ashish Alfred, who said prioritizing mental health is the secret sauce to his successful restaurant group.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of local businesses didn't survive the strain of the virus or the economy.

So, it's no secret that COVID took a toll on Maryland's restaurant industry and the mental health of its workers.

But, Alfred chose to do something about it.

The Alfred Restaurant Group owns three dynamic eateries in Baltimore.

"I got into cooking when I was in my early 20s, and everybody knows that restaurants more so then had a reputation for being a place with bad behavior," Alfred said. "I fell into a lot of the pitfalls that a lot of young chefs fall into -- alcohol, drugs, and the like. It wasn't until I decided to make some changes and get away from that lifestyle that I found any success. I thought the best thing to do was impart that in my business."

Alfred said that taking care of your business and employees' mental health was what kept his company afloat during the pandemic.

"We are in the customer service business. It is a very stressful job anyway," Alfred said. "Pressure is high, a very physical job. It can be very exhausting. We need to take a minute in this business to check-in. Are we eating well? Are we taking care of ourselves? Are we doing what we need to for a coworker?"

Alfred also shared advice to small business owners who are struggling.

"Keep going. especially for those business owners who were open pre-pandemic and found a way to make it work," Alfred said. "It gets better. The only bad thing you can do is quit. Once you quit, then it is over. As long as you keep putting one foot in front of the other, it will get better. Everything is cyclical. Nobody thought we would survive the pandemic. We survived. I think the important part in making all that work is to take care of yourself, take care of each other. Look after the people looking up to you and your business."

