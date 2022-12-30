Worker killed at Cecil County Landfill in Elkton

BALTIMORE -- A worker died after heavy machinery fell on him Thursday at Cecil County Landfill in Elkton, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators believe Christopher Brown, a 37-year-old man from Colora, was performing repairs on a piece of equipment when the machinery fell.

Officials said workers in the area saw Brown trapped, called 911, and then removed the machinery to attempt life-saving measures.

Brown was employed by a company contracted through the Cecil County government.

The sheriff's office said it will work with Maryland Occupational Safety and Health in its investigation of the incident.