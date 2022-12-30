Worker killed at Cecil County Landfill in Elkton
BALTIMORE -- A worker died after heavy machinery fell on him Thursday at Cecil County Landfill in Elkton, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators believe Christopher Brown, a 37-year-old man from Colora, was performing repairs on a piece of equipment when the machinery fell.
Officials said workers in the area saw Brown trapped, called 911, and then removed the machinery to attempt life-saving measures.
Brown was employed by a company contracted through the Cecil County government.
The sheriff's office said it will work with Maryland Occupational Safety and Health in its investigation of the incident.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.