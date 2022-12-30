Watch CBS News
Worker killed at Cecil County Landfill in Elkton

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A worker died after heavy machinery fell on him Thursday at Cecil County Landfill in Elkton, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office said. 

Investigators believe Christopher Brown, a 37-year-old man from Colora, was performing repairs on a piece of equipment when the machinery fell. 

Officials said workers in the area saw Brown trapped, called 911, and then removed the machinery to attempt life-saving measures. 

Brown was employed by a company contracted through the Cecil County government. 

The sheriff's office said it will work with  Maryland Occupational Safety and Health in its investigation of the incident. 

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 30, 2022 / 10:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

