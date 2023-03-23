Women's History Month: How one woman turned a health problem into a business solution

Baltimore -- During women's history month, WJZ is highlighting women making a difference in our community. Arion Long is the CEO of Femly, an organization creating plant-based feminine products.

She described years of abnormal menstrual cycles having a huge effect on her health and well-being.

"I was missing work having to re-order chairs and reach out to my boss and let them know my symptoms were severe," Long said.

At 26, her OBGYN discovered a tumor linked directly to chemicals and toxins in the feminine products that she was using. She then launched Femly in 2016.

"I had a dream, and in that dream, I remember merging the words feminine and family, and for me it fit," Long said.

Now, Femly is a multi-million-dollar business. It is a 100% organic line of liners, pads, and menstrual cups, working to give women access to the care they need.

"The vast majority of women that experience reproductive illnesses have no idea that these products can be linked, in the U.S. 1 in 5 students misses school because of their periods,"

Femly is the only certified woman-owned and minority-led company with a touchless dispenser that provides health education and organic products to meet demand.

The company's Tik Tok video's have gone viral. Spiring partnerships with M&T Bank stadium and other organizations, bringing women's wellness front and center.

Long said her company is still working to meet in-coming demand.

"We are constantly fundraising," she said. "We have started production, but we know that we are going to need thousands of machines."

Femly is sold exclusively online but will be in stores soon.