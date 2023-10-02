Watch CBS News
Women gather for night of football and Baltimore Ravens for 'A Purple Evening' at M&T Bank Stadium

By Amy Kawata

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Women are flocking to M&T Bank Stadium on Monday to celebrate a special "Purple Evening" with the Ravens.

The event featured Ravens players, cheerleaders and a bunch of football and Raven-loving women.

"A Purple Evening," an annual women's event, was scheduled from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

"I'm a big Ravens fan. I am here every year," one fan said.

More than 15 current Ravens players were scheduled to attend, along with Ravens legends Femi Ayanbadejo, Brad Jackson, Chris McAllister, Evan Oglesby and Jamie Sharper.

This year's event, which was sold out, featured on-field football drills, including flag football, field goal kicks and 20-yard dash; on-field photo opportunities; photo and autograph sessions with players; legends X's and O's session; Ravens Bingo; Self-guided locker room tours; Fan forum stage programming; and those registered received free custom Ravens tote bag with Maryland flag print.

"A Purple Evening," presented by Safeway, was open for women 18 years and older.

