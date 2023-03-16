Woman's body found inside vacant house in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after someone found a body inside one of the vacant houses in West Baltimore on Wednesday night, according to authorities.
Medics were sent to the 2300 block of Druid Hill Avenue where they found a deceased woman around 9:40 p.m., police said.
Staff at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine how the woman died, according to authorities.
