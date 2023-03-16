Watch CBS News
Woman's body found inside vacant house in West Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after someone found a body inside one of the vacant houses in West Baltimore on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Medics were sent to the 2300 block of Druid Hill Avenue where they found a deceased woman around 9:40 p.m., police said.

Staff at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine how the woman died, according to authorities.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 10:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

