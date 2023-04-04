Woman struck by vehicle while lying on a road in Downtown Baltimore Monday

BALTIMORE -- A motorist struck a woman who was lying in a busy street that cuts through downtown Baltimore on Monday, according to authorities.

The 51-year-old woman was in the 300 block of East Baltimore Street when the motorist drove into her, police said.

An ambulance took the woman to a local hospital to receive treatment for her injuries, according to authorities.

The woman is expected to survive her injuries and the incident is under investigation, police said.

A similar incident happened in downtown Baltimore—just several blocks away—in December 2019.

That's when an MTA bus driver struck a 78-year-old homeless man who had been lying on top of two manhole covers in the 100 block of East Saratoga Street.

Investigators eventually found the bus driver who was unaware that anyone had been struck by their bus.

Baltimore Police said they could not confirm whether the woman who was struck by a vehicle on Monday was homeless.