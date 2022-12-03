Woman struck by vehicle, killed in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 42-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

The deadly collision happened in the 2300 block of Garrison Boulevard a few minutes after 2 p.m., police said.

That's when officers began receiving reports that a pedestrian had been injured in a vehicular collision, according to authorities.

Investigators learned that the driver of the vehicle appeared to lose control of it before striking the woman.

Medics attempted to save her life but she did not survive her injuries, police said.

She was pronounced dead a short time later, according to authorities.

The driver who struck the woman fled the site of the collision in a vehicle, police said.

Investigators did not provide a description of the driver or their vehicle.

The Maryland Transit Administration issued a service alert following the deadly crash to inform its customers that its buses would be avoiding the intersection of Gwynn Falls Parkway and Garrison Boulevard.

Due to Police Activity, the LocalLink 80 north will divert at Garrison Boulevard and Gwynn Falls Parkway and southbound will divert at Garrison Boulevard at Piedmont Avenue. For more up-to-date information please check the Transit... https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) December 3, 2022

Anyone who has information about the deadly hit-and-run incident or who may have witnessed it should call 911.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866=7LOCKUP.