Woman shot near Parkville shopping center

BALTIMORE -- A woman was shot Sunday night near a popular shopping center area in Parkville, Baltimore County police said.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the intersection of Perring Parkway and East Joppa Road for a reported shooting, where they found the victim shot in the lower body.

The victim was hospitalized but is expected to survive, police said.

The intersection where the incident happened is between North Plaza Shopping Center and Perring Plaza Shopping Mall.

No arrests have been announced, and an investigation is ongoing.

Violent crime detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact 410-307-2020. Information may also be provided through the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH program.