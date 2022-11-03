Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman shot, killed in North Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- An unidentified woman was shot and killed Thursday morning in North Baltimore, police say.

Officers responded at 4:38 a.m. to West 28th Street at Sisson Street, for a report of a shooting, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim was then taken to an area hospital where she later died.

Officers learned in a preliminary investigation that the victim was in the 2500 block of Brookfield Avenue when she was shot by an unidentified suspect. The victim was then driven to West 28th Street at Sisson Street, where police were called.

Homicide Detectives are urging anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 7:56 AM

