Woman sentenced for killing grandmother, grandchild in 2018 crash to be released next week

BALTIMORE -- A woman who pled guilty to two counts of automobile manslaughter in a 2018 crash that killed 60-year-old Deborah Limmer and her 5-year-old granddaughter Delaney Gaddis will soon be freed from prison, according to officials.

Corrections officials said Thursday that 27-year-old Callie Schwarzman will be released on mandatory supervision by statute.

Schwarzman said in court she took responsibility for the July 23, 2018, deadly crash near Dulaney High School. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 10 years suspended.

Video WJZ obtained from prosecutors showed Limmer pushing Gaddis in a stroller along Girdwood Road. Moments later, according to prosecutors, a Kia SUV with Schwarzman behind the wheel jumped the sidewalk, striking the pair.

Prosecutors said Schwarzman had THC and methadone in her system and was speeding at 44 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone on Girdwood Road in Timonium when she hit Limmer.

Prosecutors say Schwarzman was rushing to a methadone clinic that morning.