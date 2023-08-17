Woman killed in Southwest Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A woman was killed in a shooting Wednesday night in Southwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the 1000 block of West Baltimore Street, where they found the woman unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.