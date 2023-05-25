Woman killed in shooting in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 31-year-old woman was in a group of people when she was shot and killed Wednesday evening in Northeast Baltimore.

The woman was taken by witnesses to a hospital where she died, according to police.

Investigators said the woman was involved in a fight in the 3200 block of Shannon Drive when a man fired a gun into the group. The woman was struck by the gunfire and was then driven to the hospital by people at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.