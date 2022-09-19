Woman killed in Montgomery County crash involving multiple vehicles, police say

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles in Montgomery County, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 3:35 a.m. on Sunday. That's when state troopers were sent to the northbound lane of Interstate 270, just south of Montrose Road to investigate a report of a collision, police said.

Once there, they found two separate but related crashes, according to authorities.

They later learned during a preliminary investigation that a 2015 Tesla Model S and a 2007 Toyota Sienna were traveling north on Interstate 270 when the Tesla struck the rear of the Toyota, police said.

Both vehicles came to a stop on the interstate. Soon after, a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze traveling north on the interstate came across the crash, swerved to avoid the vehicles involved in it, and struck the back of the Toyota, according to authorities.

The driver of the Toyota and two of the passengers were inside of the vehicle when the Chevrolet struck the Tesla, police said.

The collision between the Chevrolet and Tesla injured two people and killed a third person, 35-year-old Sandra Lorena Morales De Arevala, according to authorities.

The two injured individuals were taken to Inova Trauma Center to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.

Investigators took 24-year-old Thabiso Mandela Mokuena to the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack because they suspected him of driving while impaired, according to authorities.

Mokuena was released from custody after state troopers consulted with the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office, police said.

Once the investigation into the crash is complete, its findings will be given to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office, which will determine what type of charges should be filed, police said.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the crash.