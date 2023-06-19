Woman injured in shooting in NE Baltimore

BALTIMORE- Police are investigating a shooting that left a 52-year-old woman injured Sunday evening in Northeast Baltimore.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of Montebello Terrace.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, but her condition is unknown.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.