Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman injured in shooting in NE Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE- Police are investigating a shooting that left a 52-year-old woman injured Sunday evening in Northeast Baltimore.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of Montebello Terrace.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, but her condition is unknown.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on June 18, 2023 / 10:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.