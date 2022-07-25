Woman injured, in critical condition following Northwest Baltimore fire

Fire At 2-Story Home On Sunnyside Avenue, Woman In Critical Condition

Fire At 2-Story Home On Sunnyside Avenue, Woman In Critical Condition

Fire At 2-Story Home On Sunnyside Avenue, Woman In Critical Condition

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters fought heavy flames that damaged a two-story house in Northwest Baltimore early Sunday, according to authorities.

They found a woman hanging from the second-floor window of the house with a fire chewing away on the first floor a few minutes after midnight, fire officials said.

First responders rescued the woman and took her to a local hospital in critical conditions, fire officials said.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames a few minutes before 1 a.m., according to authorities.

Not long before firefighters rescued a woman in Northwest Baltimore, they had battled flames at a three-story motel in Southeast Baltimore on Saturday, fire officials said.

The blaze burned part of a motel seated in the 3600 block of Pulaski Highway.

The fire started around 10:55 p.m. and firefighters were able to get it under control about 40 minutes later, fire officials said.

There was initially some concern that people may have been trapped or injured, according to authorities.

Part of Pulaski Highway was shut down to protect firefighter activity, according to the local firefighter's union.