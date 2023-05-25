Woman in Florida arrested for allegedly shooting, killing man in Annapolis

BALTIMORE -- The Annapolis Police Department announced on Thursday the arrest of a woman who allegedly shot a 48-year-old man in the head and killed him in March.

Police said that law enforcement officers identified 32-year-old Ronnisha Jacarra Harris as the suspect in the deadly shooting.

U.S. Marshals worked together with the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, Baltimore officers, and Florida officers to find Harris and take her into custody, according to authorities.

They found her in Tampa, Florida. U.S. Marshals apprehended her there on Wednesday, police said.

Harris allegedly shot Raphael Hilton Johnson Jr. in the 100 block of Obery Court, according to authorities.