Woman dies in double shooting in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A woman died hours after she was shot in South Baltimore, police said.

Kimberly Benjamin, 46, was shot in the head Wednesday evening. She was found by police at the intersection of McHenry Street and North Carey Street. A 21-year-old was also injured in the shooting.

Police arrested a male at the intersection of McHenry Street and South Carey Street and is considered to be a person-of-interest.

Both were taken to the hospital. Thursday morning, Benjamin died, according to police.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.