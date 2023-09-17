Watch CBS News
Woman dies after struck by truck in Cockeysville

BALTIMORE - A 57-year-old woman died after she was struck by a truck Sunday morning in Cockeysville.

Police said Mary Beth Green was in the crosswalk shortly after 9 a.m. at the intersection of E. Seminary Road and Dulaney Valley Road when she and another pedestrian were struck by the 2005 Dodge Ram 2500.

Green was taken to the hospital where she died. The other pedestrian was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene.

Police are investigating this crash.



