BALTIMORE-- A woman has died after she was struck by a pickup truck in West Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol on the west side of the city responded to reports of a pedestrian struck in the 1600 block of West North Avenue a few minutes after 8 p.m., police said.

The injured pedestrian, a woman, was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma and pronounced dead shortly after, according to authorities.

Police on Saturday identified the pedestrian as 42-year-old Heidi Rose.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Rose was crossing West North Avenue when she was struck by a pickup truck, according to authorities.

The driver of the truck continued driving, police said.

A short time later, the driver lost control of the pickup truck, hit a raised median, and then struck a jersey wall, according to authorities.

A 48-year-old man was driving the truck. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

Officers shut down parts of West North Avenue on Friday night so that CRASH Team investigators could gather evidence.

Further down the street, a truck crashed into a concrete median next to Coppin State University. Officers taped off the area and informed curious bystanders that they needed to stay out of the crime scene. pic.twitter.com/aAbkeJ0AwF — MolotovFlicker Ignoring Your Questions Since 1902® (@MolotovFlicker) March 18, 2023

WJZ obtained video footage showing officers gathered near the intersection of South Carey Street and West North Avenue as well as the intersection of Thomas Avenue Street and West North Avenue, which is in front of Coppin State University.

Anyone with information about these incidents should contact CRASH Team investigators at 410-396-2606.