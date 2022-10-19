Woman dies after shooting in MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 40-year-old woman was shot and killed Tuesday evening at an MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.