Woman dies after collision with tractor-trailer in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- A woman was pronounced dead after a car crash in Baltimore County Sunday, Maryland State Police said.

Officials said a 2009 Acura sedan was speeding in the wrong direction on Interstate 95 South in White Marsh around 4 a.m. Sunday, when it crashed head-on with a tractor-trailer near exit 67.

Troopers from the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to the crash.

The driver, Courtney Dunston, 29, of Baltimore, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe excessive speed and alcohol impairment contributed to the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Corporal Adam Siemek at adam.siemek@maryland.gov.