Woman's death ruled homicide after body found in alley
BALTIMORE — A woman's death earlier this month was ruled a homicide Tuesday after her body was found in an alley, Baltimore Police said.
Police said they found the body of 38-year-old Krista McGuire around 6:54 a.m. on May 1, in an alleyway on the 1000 block of Bontaparte Avenue.
McGuire's body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office, where her death was ruled as a homicide due to trauma.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.