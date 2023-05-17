Woman's death ruled homicide after body found in alley

BALTIMORE — A woman's death earlier this month was ruled a homicide Tuesday after her body was found in an alley, Baltimore Police said.

Police said they found the body of 38-year-old Krista McGuire around 6:54 a.m. on May 1, in an alleyway on the 1000 block of Bontaparte Avenue.

McGuire's body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office, where her death was ruled as a homicide due to trauma.