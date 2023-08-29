Woman dead after hit-and-run in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- A woman was pronounced dead after a hit-and-run in Baltimore County Saturday evening.

Police said they responded to the area of Rossville Boulevard and Franklin Square Drive for a motor vehicle crash that involved a bicyclist.

Detectives determined 46-year-old Aimee Whiteford was biking eastbound on Rossville Boulevard. When she attempted to cross the road, a vehicle traveling westbound struck her in the westbound lane, before fleeing the location.

Whiteford was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information surrounding the crash is asked to contact Baltimore County Crash Team detectives at 410-307-2020.

You may also provide information through the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH program.