Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman dead after early morning shooting in Laurel

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Here's your Monday morning news roundup | October 09, 2023
Here's your Monday morning news roundup | October 09, 2023 02:44

BALTIMORE -- A woman is dead after a shooting in Laurel that took place early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said that on October 9 around 4:56 a.m., the Laurel Police Department responded to 14120 West Side Boulevard for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a female victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said officers on the scene provided aid to the victim, but she succumbed to her injuries. 

The identity of the victim will be released at a later time pending next of kin notifications, police said.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Laurel Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 301-498-0092.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.  

First published on October 9, 2023 / 11:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.