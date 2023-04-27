Woman convicted in 2018 murder of Baltimore mother Tiffany Jones

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City jury has convicted a woman in the murder of Baltimore mother Tiffany Jones, the woman abducted and then found dead inside a burning home in south Baltimore in 2018.

Bobie Barncord has been found guilty of First Degree Murder, Kidnapping, Conspiracy to Kidnap, and Arson, the Baltimore City State's Attorney Office said Thursday.

Barncord's co-defendant, Willard Turner, was previously sentenced to life plus 80 years in February 2020.

"This is a heinous case that shows just how long the road to justice can be," said State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates.

On August 21, 2018, Baltimore Police officers learned that Jones was kidnapped at knifepoint by a male known as "Philly," later identified as Willard Turner.

The driver of the getaway vehicle was named "Bobie." Officers traced the vehicle's tag number and discovered the owner to be Barncord's father.

The following day, officers responded to a fire report, where firefighters found a naked and bound Tiffany Jones.

Before interviewing Barncord, police obtained a search warrant for the getaway car.

During the search, they found the victim's shoes, a large knife consistent with the one used in the kidnapping, and Barncord's DNA on the knife handle.

After being advised of her Miranda Rights, Barncord waived them and agreed to speak with police. She admitted to participating in the kidnapping and false imprisonment of Jones, pouring lighter fluid on her, and watching as an unidentified person lit Jones on fire.

Barncord indicated that she believed Jones had stolen her cell phone, which partially motivated her participation in the crime.

Previous Coverage: