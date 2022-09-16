Woman charged with attempted murder, robbery in East Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A woman was arrested Thursday and charged with shooting a man in East Baltimore in an apparent robbery last week, police said.

Saidah Williams, a 29-year-old Baltimore woman, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, armed robbery, assault and a slew of gun-related offenses.

Officers responded the evening of Sept. 8 to the 1800 block of Chapel Street, where they found a 31-year-old man shot in the chest. He was hospitalized, and is still being treated for his injuries as of Friday, police said.

Williams was arrested Thursday in Overlea, police said.

Detectives are also looking for a second suspect in this case.