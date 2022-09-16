Watch CBS News
Woman charged with attempted murder, robbery in East Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A woman was arrested Thursday and charged with shooting a man in East Baltimore in an apparent robbery last week, police said. 

Saidah Williams, a 29-year-old Baltimore woman, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, armed robbery, assault and a slew of gun-related offenses. 

Officers responded the evening of Sept. 8 to the 1800 block of Chapel Street, where they found a 31-year-old man shot in the chest. He was hospitalized, and is still being treated for his injuries as of Friday, police said. 

Williams was arrested Thursday in Overlea, police said. 

Detectives are also looking for a second suspect in this case.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 9:53 AM

