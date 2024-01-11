Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Kohl's parking lot in Severn, police say

BALTIMORE - A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday evening in the parking lot of Kohl's in Severn, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

The woman was sitting in her 2020 black Nissan Altima shortly before 8 p.m. when four people pulled up in a vehicle, she told police. One of them showed a gun and told the woman to get out of her car, police said.

The suspect took off with her car.

The Altima, and the suspects, have not been located, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 410-222-6155, or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.