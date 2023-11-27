Watch CBS News
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Costco parking lot in Hanover, police say

By Adam Thompson

CBS Baltimore

November 27, 2023
November 27, 2023

BALTIMORE - A woman was carjacked by two men with guns Friday morning in the parking lot of a Costco in Hanover, Maryland, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

The woman told officers she was approached around 9 a.m. by the armed men who demanded her vehicle. The suspects then took off toward Route 295 in a blue 2011 Land Rover Range Rover, police said.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 410-222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

First published on November 27, 2023 / 4:35 PM EST

