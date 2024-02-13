Watch CBS News
Woman, baby found dead in West Baltimore

By Miranda Villei

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are investigating the deaths of a woman and a one-year-old after their bodies were found in a home in West Baltimore Tuesday.

According to police, the 32-year-old woman and the child were found in the 1800 block of McCulloh Street.

Police told WJZ the investigation is ongoing into how they died and no foul play is suspected.

The identities of the woman and the child have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 2:25 PM EST

