Police: Woman arrested for stabbing shopper with box cutter knife at Wegmans in Gambrills

BALTIMORE - A 21-year-old man was stabbed with a box cutter knife at a Wegmans in Anne Arundel County Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The man was shopping at the store on South Main Chapel Way in Gambrills when a woman charged at him wielding a knife, according to police.

The man blocked the assault but while restraining the woman, he was stabbed in his torso, police said.

He was treated at the scene and the woman was arrested.