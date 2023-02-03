Watch CBS News
Woman, 58, in serious condition after South Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 58-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times Thursday night in South Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded around 8 p.m. to the 400 block of Cambria Street for a shooting, where they found the woman with gunshot wounds to the chest and arms, police said. 

The woman was rushed to a hospital in serious condition. The shooting remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact police at 410-396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  

February 3, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

