Woman, 28, killed in single-vehicle crash in Baltimore

BALTIMORE – State Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman in Baltimore County, Saturday morning.

Officials have identified the driver as 28-year-old Mya Alisha Hall from Woodlawn, Maryland. Hall was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical personnel. According to a release, Hall was the driver and only person in the car at the time of the incident.

A preliminary investigation reports a state trooper observed a white Honda SUV strike a guardrail at a ramp on Interstate 70 East to Interstate 695 East, around 2:35 a.m. The trooper was in the area working a separate, unrelated crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

