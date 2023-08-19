Woman, 28, killed in single-vehicle crash in Baltimore
BALTIMORE – State Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman in Baltimore County, Saturday morning.
Officials have identified the driver as 28-year-old Mya Alisha Hall from Woodlawn, Maryland. Hall was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical personnel. According to a release, Hall was the driver and only person in the car at the time of the incident.
A preliminary investigation reports a state trooper observed a white Honda SUV strike a guardrail at a ramp on Interstate 70 East to Interstate 695 East, around 2:35 a.m. The trooper was in the area working a separate, unrelated crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
WJZ will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
