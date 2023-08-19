Watch CBS News
Local

Woman, 28, killed in single-vehicle crash in Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE – State Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman in Baltimore County, Saturday morning.

Officials have identified the driver as 28-year-old Mya Alisha Hall from Woodlawn, Maryland. Hall was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical personnel. According to a release, Hall was the driver and only person in the car at the time of the incident.

A preliminary investigation reports a state trooper observed a white Honda SUV strike a guardrail at a ramp on Interstate 70 East to Interstate 695 East, around 2:35 a.m. The trooper was in the area working a separate, unrelated crash. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

WJZ will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 19, 2023 / 12:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.