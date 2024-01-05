WJZ's panel of sports experts pick the winner of the Ravens-Steelers game

WJZ's panel of sports experts pick the winner of the Ravens-Steelers game

WJZ's panel of sports experts pick the winner of the Ravens-Steelers game

BALTIMORE - It's an unusual "Purple Friday" as the Ravens battle long-time rival Pittsburgh Steelers for a Saturday afternoon showdown.

It's the final game of the regular season. While the Ravens have their playoff situation locked up, the Steelers are fighting for their lives to get into the postseason.

Some of the Ravens' top players will be resting this week. The most notable absence will be quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will watch from the sidelines as Tyler Huntley runs the offense.

The Steelers are on the outside looking in, and need to win and get help, just to stay alive.

The Ravens would love nothing more than to spoil Pittsburgh's playoff hopes at M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m..

How will this unusual set-up play out? We turn to our panel of experts.

Alex Glaze picks the Ravens to beat the Steelers, 20-17.

"You are out of your mind if you don't think John Harbaugh and the Ravens aren't going to try to win this game," Glaze said.

Huber, from "Huber in the Morning on 100.7 The Bay," chose the Ravens to win, 27-21.

There's a lot I never would have predicted in this game, like how meaningless this game is for the Ravens," Huber said. "I'm debating if I even want to watch this one or if I want to watch the Y2K Keanu Reeves classic "The Replacements."

Torrey Smith says the Ravens are going to send the Steelers back for a long offseason.

"We know what this game means to the people in this city. The Ravens are still going to get it done, regardless of the situation at hand," the former Ravens wide receiver said.

Rick Ritter agrees, even with the absence of several starters. He picks the Ravens, 13-10.

"You can't lose to the Steelers twice, right? They've got to win," Ritter said. "The Steelers season is on the line but the Ravens have a Pro Bowl quarterback. Tyler Huntley is getting his opportunity to go in there. They aren't going to let the Steelers win."

Qadry Ismail follows suit and picks the Ravens to win 20-17.

"This is a rivalry game," Ismail said. "Tyler Huntley, and whoever else is going to be active on the day, has to play their game, play effectively and get the win. Period. End of discussion."

Even though games of this nature are difficult to predict, Mark Viviano says the Ravens will win 19-16.

"Games of this nature are difficult to pick but the Ravens have good players, even as backups," Viviano said. "And my sense is they'll be better than the Steelers-- even their starters."

WJZ's "Purple Pregame" show starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday.