WJZ's panel of sports experts pick the winner of the Ravens-Rams game

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens are a touchdown favorite over the Los Angeles Rams, and they have a history of pounding opponents from the NFC.

That's what they did when football teams from Detroit and Seattle visited Baltimore earlier this year.

Does the same fate await the Rams?

WJZ's panel of experts has put together a few predictions for the outcome of Sunday's game at M&T Bank Stadium.

WJZ reporter Alex Glaze said for the Ravens to win the Sunday square-off, the team will need to do three things: play defense, run the football, and take care of the football.

Glaze expects the Ravens will win 23-13.

WJZ analyst Torrey Smith said the Ravens are going to be fresh and ready to roll.

"It's all going to boil down to who is going to be the more physical team and dominate in the trenches," he said.

Smith thinks the Ravens will "win big" if they protect the football and dominate the run game.

Former wide receiver Qadry Ismail said he expects the Ravens to beat the Rams 33-13.

WJZ anchor Rick Ritter said that the Ravens fans shouldn't sleep on the Rams. The Ravens will likely win, but the point margin will probably not be as wide.

"I'm going Ravens, though, 24 and Rams 17," he said. "A little lower because I think the rain is going to play a factor."

WJZ sports director Mark Viviano is leaning toward an outcome of 33 to 17 with the Ravens winning the game.