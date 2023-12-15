WJZ's panel of sports experts pick the winner of the Ravens-Jaguars game

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have wrapped up another week of practice and will board a flight to Jacksonville to play a Sunday night game against the Jaguars.

A win could clinch a playoff spot for the Ravens.

The Ravens are a road favorite in prime time as they should be. They're healthy. They're riding a winning streak. The Jaguars are having the opposite experience. They're banged up, got two players out, seven players questionable, and they've lost two games in a row—both upset defeats.

WJZ's panel of experts has put together a few predictions for the outcome of Sunday's game at EverBank Stadium.

To win this game the Raven's defensive line needs to put pressure on Trevor Lawrence, WJZ reporter Alex Glaze.

"Health is one of the most important factors when looking at these games, and I think right now the Ravens, I think it's safe to say, are healthier at the most important position, especially quarterback," Glaze said.

Glaze predicts that the Ravens will win 26-14.

Steve Huber, the host of Huber in the Morning, which airs on 100.7 The Bay, said the Jaguars have been beaten and beat up by Ravens double agent Joe Flacco.

"That's right, we have put Joe Flacco in the Browns to help the Ravens, and he has done just that," he said.

Huber predicts that Lawrence will likely give the Ravens a bit of trouble, but the Ravens will still manage to beat the Jaguars 24-17.

"This is going to be a close match," former wide receiver Qadry Ismail said. "I believe it's going to be a back-and-forth battle."

Ismail predicts that the Ravens will go over the 30-point mark again and beat the Jaguars 35-27.

WJZ anchor Rick Ritter said that Ravens fans can expect their team to win 27-21.

"They're going to be fine," he said.

WJZ sports director Mark Viviano predicts that the Ravens will beat Jacksonville 30-16.

"That Jag wagon is sagging," he said.