WJZ's expert panel share predictions ahead of AFC Championship game

BALTIMORE-- The countdown is on as the Baltimore Ravens are set to face-off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship game. Our WJZ expert panel chimes in with their score predictions for the big day.

Steve Huber, the host of 100.7 The Bay's Huber in the Morning, stated he's eager to see the Ravens beat the "Kansas City Swifties" 24-17. Huber hopes after triumphantly "shaking off" much criticism on past playoff performances Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson will be able to shake hands with Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes and say "Look what you made me do" after claiming his team's victory.

Former Super Bowl Raven, Qadry Ismail shares he knows what it takes to win the Lombardi Trophy and he believes deeply that the team has what it takes to do the same; especially with Roquan Smith and Lamar Jackson's fierce leadership . He predicts a Raven victory of 35-27.

WJZ anchor Rick Ritter thinks it will come down to the Ravens' dynamic run game; something he's noticed the Chiefs' defense have struggled with this season. After much consideration, Ritter is envisioning the Ravens coming out with a 27-20 win.

WJZ reporter Alex Glaze stated the Chiefs were "lucky to win to Bills" after seeing them scramble so much during the last week's game. He forsees a Raven's victory of 24-13.

WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano believes this game will be a "decisive win" and the Ravens will beat the Chiefs 28-17.

The only question is: "Are you ready for it?"

Tune in Sunday for all the purple coverage you need; from fan excitement to tailgating to the main event to post-game coverage only on WJZ.