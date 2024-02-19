Watch CBS News
Local News

WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition 2024: Hear the speeches

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Dozens of students from across the state submitted their essays to WJZ's Black History Competition, and last week, 20 finalists read to a panel of judges and an audience of family and friends.

The annual competition invites Maryland students in grades 9 through 12 to write an original essay of 500 words based on a prompt provided to them.

This year, participants were asked to choose one quote from the three listed below and explain in detail what it means to them:

"Educate your sons and daughters, send them to school and show that besides the cartridge box, the ballot box, and the jury box, you have also the knowledge box." – Frederick Douglass

"I was raised to believe that excellence is the best deterrent to racism or sexism." – Oprah Winfrey 

"None of us got where we are solely by pulling ourselves up by our bootstraps. We got here because somebody –a parent, a teacher, an Ivy League crony or a few nuns – bent down and helped us pick up our boots." – Thurgood Marshall

On Saturday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m., the winners will be announced on WJZ-TV, during WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition Special!

Watch the speeches below. To see a specific contestant's speech, find their name with the corresponding time stamp below. 

WJZ hosts the 2024 Black History Month Oratory Competition by WJZ on YouTube

Olivia Averitt (4:30)

Charan Bala (7:40)

Madeline Campbell (11:50)

Abby Chadwick (16:10)

Amelie Cook (19:55)

Jesse Fawole (24:50)

Bre'Anna Marie Harper (29:09)

Loreley Jimenez-Abreu (32:10)

Taniya Johnson (35:15)

Chloe Kang (38:30)

Grace Li (43:00)

Ella Lovelace (46:50)

Noelle Markos (50:55)

Horizon Niroula  (53:39)

Chiemela Nwokoro (1:02:35)

Chidi Onwuanibe (1:07:10)

Alexis Robinson (1:11:25)

Elizabeth-Paris Russell-Ward (1:14:30)

Marquelia Sanderson (1:17:34)

Vivian Wang (1:21:50)

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 19, 2024 / 11:28 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.