WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition 2023

WJZ's 2023 Black History Oratory Competition is underway.

The annual competition invites Maryland students in grades 9 through 12 to write an original essay of 500 words based on a prompt provided to them.

Essays are due by Jan. 25, 2023 to Oratory@WJZ.com

ENTER: Click here to download the competition application form

RULES: Click here to download a copy of the competition's rules

This year, participants are asked to choose one quote from the three listed below and explain in detail what it means to them:

"Education is the key to unlock the golden door of freedom." - George Washington Carver

"Don't sit down and wait for opportunities to come…Get up and make them!" – Madam C. J. Walker

"Impossibilities are merely things of which we have not learned, or which we do not wish to happen." – Charles W. Chesnutt

All entries must be received by Jan. 25, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.

Twenty finalists in the competition will be invited to perform their original orations in front of judges, friends and family at a venue on a date to be determined by the station.

RELATED: Meet the winners of last year's oratory competition

Here are the prizes the winning students will receive:

First place: $700 from WJZ, $2,000 from Walmart;

Second place: $400 from WJZ, $1,000 from Walmart

Third place: $200 from WJZ, $500 from Walmart.

Got questions? Email oratory@wjz.com.