WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition 2023

WJZ's 2023 Black History Oratory Competition is underway.

The annual competition invites Maryland students in grades 9 through 12 to write an original essay of 500 words based on a prompt provided to them.

Essays are due by Jan. 25, 2023 to Oratory@WJZ.com

ENTER: Click here to download the competition application form

RULES: Click here to download a copy of the competition's rules

This year, participants are asked to choose one quote from the three listed below and explain in detail what it means to them:

  • "Education is the key to unlock the golden door of freedom." - George Washington Carver  

  • "Don't sit down and wait for opportunities to come…Get up and make them!"  – Madam C. J. Walker 

  • "Impossibilities are merely things of which we have not learned, or which we do not wish to happen."  – Charles W. Chesnutt  

All entries must be received by Jan. 25, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.

Twenty finalists in the competition will be invited to perform their original orations in front of judges, friends and family at a venue on a date to be determined by the station.

Here are the prizes the winning students will receive:

  • First place: $700 from WJZ, $2,000 from Walmart;
  • Second place: $400 from WJZ, $1,000 from Walmart
  • Third place: $200 from WJZ, $500 from Walmart.

Got questions? Email oratory@wjz.com.

First published on December 20, 2022 / 9:19 AM

