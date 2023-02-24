WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition 2023: Hear the speeches
Dozens of students from across the state submitted their essays to WJZ's Black History Competition, and last week, 20 finalists read to a panel of judges and an audience of family and friends.
The annual competition invites Maryland students in grades 9 through 12 to write an original essay of 500 words based on a prompt provided to them.
This year, participants were asked to choose one quote from the three listed below and explain in detail what it means to them:
"Education is the key to unlock the golden door of freedom." - George Washington Carver
"Don't sit down and wait for opportunities to come…Get up and make them!" – Madam C. J. Walker
"Impossibilities are merely things of which we have not learned, or which we do not wish to happen." – Charles W. Chesnutt
On Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m., the winners will be announced on WJZ-TV, during WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition Special!
Watch the speeches below. The speeches are presented in 3 parts. To see a specific contestant's speech, find their name with the corresponding time stamp.
Part One
- Christian Wright: 00:00
- Jaxson Metzbower: 3:00
- Zariah Smithwick: 7:40
- Tulika Ahuja: 10:15
- James Obasiolu: 12:50
Part 2
- Dwarakesh Baraneetharan: 00:00
- Lillian Green: 3:35
- Shane Elliott: 6:35
- Mahlet Nigussu: 10:13
- Nia Bryant: 13:33
- Favour Ogedengbe: 17:40
- MacKenzie Lea: 21:42
- Ashanti Gillis: 26:30
Part 3
- Jaiden Elbert: 00:00
- Joseph Crist: 4:00
- Charan Bala: 7:20
- Elon Raya: 10:10
- Flematu Fofana: 14:00
