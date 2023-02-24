WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition 2023: Hear the speeches

Dozens of students from across the state submitted their essays to WJZ's Black History Competition, and last week, 20 finalists read to a panel of judges and an audience of family and friends.

The annual competition invites Maryland students in grades 9 through 12 to write an original essay of 500 words based on a prompt provided to them.

This year, participants were asked to choose one quote from the three listed below and explain in detail what it means to them:

"Education is the key to unlock the golden door of freedom." - George Washington Carver

"Don't sit down and wait for opportunities to come…Get up and make them!" – Madam C. J. Walker

"Impossibilities are merely things of which we have not learned, or which we do not wish to happen." – Charles W. Chesnutt

Read the essays here

On Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m., the winners will be announced on WJZ-TV, during WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition Special!

RELATED: Meet the winners of last year's oratory competition

Watch the speeches below. The speeches are presented in 3 parts. To see a specific contestant's speech, find their name with the corresponding time stamp.

Part One

Christian Wright: 00:00

Jaxson Metzbower: 3:00

Zariah Smithwick: 7:40

Tulika Ahuja: 10:15

James Obasiolu: 12:50

Part 2

Dwarakesh Baraneetharan: 00:00

Lillian Green: 3:35

Shane Elliott: 6:35

Mahlet Nigussu: 10:13

Nia Bryant: 13:33

Favour Ogedengbe: 17:40

MacKenzie Lea: 21:42

Ashanti Gillis: 26:30

Part 3