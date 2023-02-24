Watch CBS News
WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition 2023: Hear the speeches

Dozens of students from across the state submitted their essays to WJZ's Black History Competition, and last week, 20 finalists read to a panel of judges and an audience of family and friends.

The annual competition invites Maryland students in grades 9 through 12 to write an original essay of 500 words based on a prompt provided to them.

This year, participants were asked to choose one quote from the three listed below and explain in detail what it means to them:

  • "Education is the key to unlock the golden door of freedom." - George Washington Carver  

  • "Don't sit down and wait for opportunities to come…Get up and make them!"  – Madam C. J. Walker 

  • "Impossibilities are merely things of which we have not learned, or which we do not wish to happen."  – Charles W. Chesnutt  

Read the essays here

On Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m., the winners will be announced on WJZ-TV, during WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition Special!

RELATED: Meet the winners of last year's oratory competition

Watch the speeches below. The speeches are presented in 3 parts. To see a specific contestant's speech, find their name with the corresponding time stamp. 

WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition 2023: Speeches Part 1 16:40

Part One 

  • Christian Wright: 00:00
  • Jaxson Metzbower: 3:00
  • Zariah Smithwick: 7:40 
  • Tulika Ahuja: 10:15
  • James Obasiolu: 12:50
WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition 2023: Speeches Part 2 29:53

Part 2 

  • Dwarakesh Baraneetharan: 00:00
  • Lillian Green: 3:35
  • Shane Elliott: 6:35
  • Mahlet Nigussu: 10:13
  • Nia Bryant: 13:33
  • Favour Ogedengbe: 17:40
  • MacKenzie Lea: 21:42
  • Ashanti Gillis: 26:30
WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition 2023: Speeches Part 3 17:28

Part 3

  • Jaiden Elbert: 00:00 
  • Joseph Crist: 4:00
  • Charan Bala: 7:20
  • Elon Raya: 10:10
  • Flematu Fofana: 14:00

First published on February 23, 2023 / 7:00 PM

