WJZ mourns the loss of former anchor, reporter, Pat Warren

By Denise Koch

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- WJZ is mourning the loss of Pat Warren, a co-worker for nearly 30 years who passed over the weekend.

 

You may remember Pat Warren. She was an anchor, reporter, who spent much of time at WJZ covering Annapolis and the legislature.

Pat grew up in Canton, Ohio, and came to WJZ from Texas in 1992, bringing to WJZ her professionalism, determination, and sharp, intelligent reporting.

No matter the subject, you could count on Pat for accuracy and clarity. She actually began her tenure as a weekend anchor.

Soon it became clear politics and everything Annapolis was a perfect fit for Pat's skills.

She interviewed former Governor Bob Ehrlich many times.

News of Pat's death will, no doubt, reverberate at the Capitol as it does in our newsroom.

First published on November 27, 2023 / 4:51 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

