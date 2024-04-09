Watch CBS News
WJZ invites students to the Thurgood Marshall Day Art Competition

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- WJZ is inviting Baltimore City middle and elementary school students to participate in the Thurgood Marshall Day Art Competition. 

Your unique artwork celebrating the life and legacy of Thurgood Marshall could win you a brand-new MacBook Pro!

Join us in celebrating the life of Thurgood Marshall through creativity. 

Applicants must submit their artwork and application to Marshall@wjz.com by May 15th at 11:59 p.m. to be considered. 

For application details and competition rules, click here

Christian Olaniran
Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore

First published on April 9, 2024 / 1:43 PM EDT

