WJZ gets up-close view of progress made by Key Bridge collapse salvage crews

BALTIMORE -- A top priority in the Francis Scott Key Bridge salvage operations continues to be fully reopening the Port of Baltimore.

WJZ had an opportunity to see those operations up close Tuesday on a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris vessel.

The Port of Baltimore's main channel has been closed ever since the collapse. But, as of Tuesday, three temporary channels allow for some in and out traffic.

Dozens upon dozens of crews continue to work 24/7 to clear up the aftermath of the bridge collapse. A big piece of the bridge remains entangled on the Dali.

Temporary channels moving cargo traffic

Temporary channels have opened to some traffic. The deepest one is 20 feet, which allows for some loaded vessels to go through and allows some commercial activity to resume.

The channels have helped reopen 15% of pre-collapse activity, according to USACE.

Nearly 200-ton piece of bridge pulled out of the water

Pieces of the bridge are brought to different shipyards nearby.

One piece brought to Sparrows Point Monday night weighs around 150-to-200 tons, which is described to be one of the smaller pieces salvaged so far. It took two days to rig and cut it out of the water, according to USACE.

At shipyards, the pieces are cut down even more so they can eventually be recycled.

The piece seen during Tuesday's tour was salvaged in the middle of the night, speaking to how crews are working constantly to get debris cleared.

Port of Baltimore timeline on track

The timeline to fully reopen the Port of Baltimore is still on track. The limited access channel will be opened by the end of this week, and when that happens, the temporary channels will close.

By the end of May, the main channel is expected to reopen.