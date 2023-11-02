WJZ celebrates 75th anniversary with a trip down memory lane

On November 2, 1948, 75 years ago, Baltimore's WAAM carried its very first newscast. The top story: the Truman-Dewey presidential election.

In 1957, when Westinghouse bought the station, the call letters became "WJZ."

In those early years, we produced Orioles and Colts games and aired popular shows like Romper Room and the Buddy Dean Show.

Later, you watched popular news personalities like Jerry Turner, Al Sanders and of course, Oprah Winfrey.

And 75 years later we are still going strong! It's all thanks to our viewers - the great people of Baltimore.

In the video player above, Marty Bass takes us on a trip down memory lane.