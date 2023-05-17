Watch CBS News
Protecting our children: A town hall on youth violence in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- In response to record shootings of young people in Baltimore this year, WJZ and The Baltimore Banner are hosting a town hall focused on youth violence and its impact. 

The town hall will air live Thursday on WJZ at 4 p.m. from the University of Baltimore. The event will also be streamed live on CBS News Baltimore, which can be found in the player above. 

Leading up to the event, we want to hear from the people of Baltimore. Questions and comments may be shared during the live broadcast.

