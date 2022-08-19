WJZ, Baltimore Banner set to launch partnership

WJZ is partnering with the Baltimore Banner to strengthen local news coverage

WJZ is partnering with the Baltimore Banner to strengthen local news coverage

WJZ is partnering with the Baltimore Banner to strengthen local news coverage

BALTIMORE -- Starting Monday, WJZ will be partnering with the new online news site the Baltimore Banner. It is a multi-platform approach dedicated to bringing you the best news coverage in the region.

The Baltimore Banner has more than 40 journalists, many assigned to specific neighborhoods in the city and county.

"Baltimore's neighborhoods are so distinct and different and, you know, they each have their own personality. And we want to be able to write about that," said managing editor Andrea McDaniels.

The Baltimore Banner launched in July. Its offices are located right in the heart of the Inner Harbor.

It is nonprofit focusing exclusively on local news, with a stated mission to be a resource that strengthens, unites and inspires the Baltimore community.

"A lot of what we're going to focus on is covering communities, covering communities who haven't been covered well over the years," said McDaniels.

Kathy Hostetter, vice president and general manager of WJZ, says it's a good match.

"Quality storytelling, community-based journalism is where both of our legacies and where both of our missions are," she said. "And that's where I think this partnership is really going to be solidified down the road."

In addition to the outlets, the partnership will be beneficial for residents, McDaniels said.

"Because we'll get more community stories out there and more people will see themselves on television and on our webpages," she said.

Some details of the partnership are still being finalized.

And once again, we'll get off the ground and start running on Monday when this new partnership will be launched. So

To start, the Baltimore Banner's reporters will appear on "WJZ at 9."