WJZ announces Black History Oratory Competition winners
BALTIMORE -- WJZ's annual Black History Oratory Competition invites Maryland high school students to write an original essay of 500 words based on an inspirational quote.
This year's participants were asked to choose a quote from George Washington Carver, Madam C.J. Walker, or Charles Waddell Chesnutt.
Finalists then performed their essays in front of judges, family, and friends at Morgan State University.
The winners of the oratory competition received prizes of up to $700 dollars from WJZ and up to $3,000 from Walmart.
Third Place Winner
James Obasiolu
Sophomore
Atholton High School
Second Place Winner
Favour Ogedengbe
Junior
Eastern Technical High School
First Place Winner
Lillian Green
Sophomore
Baltimore City College High School
