WJZ announces Black History Oratory Competition winners

BALTIMORE -- WJZ's annual Black History Oratory Competition invites Maryland high school students to write an original essay of 500 words based on an inspirational quote.

This year's participants were asked to choose a quote from George Washington Carver, Madam C.J. Walker, or Charles Waddell Chesnutt.

Finalists then performed their essays in front of judges, family, and friends at Morgan State University.

The winners of the oratory competition received prizes of up to $700 dollars from WJZ and up to $3,000 from Walmart.

Third Place Winner

James Obasiolu

Sophomore

Atholton High School

Second Place Winner

Favour Ogedengbe

Junior

Eastern Technical High School

First Place Winner

Lillian Green

Sophomore

Baltimore City College High School