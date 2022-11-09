Watch CBS News
Weather

WJZ Alert Day: Approaching hurricane will bring storms and wind gusts to Maryland

By Meg McNamara

/ CBS Baltimore

Meg McNamara has your Alert Day forecast
Meg McNamara has your Alert Day forecast 02:26

BALTIMORE -- WJZ's Meg McNamara and Tim Williams have declared Friday and Saturday WJZ Alert Days.

The Alert Day warning will extend from Friday into Saturday morning.  

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a Category 1 Hurricane on Wednesday.

It will make landfall on the eastern peninsula of Florida sometime between late Wednesday and early Thursday morning. 

In Maryland, there will be widespread and heavy rain on Friday extending into Saturday morning. 

Most parts of the state will pick up one to two inches of rain with some parts of the state getting higher amounts of rain than that. 

Additionally, there could be strong to severe thunderstorms and gusty winds as the system tracks through the area.

Meg McNamara
Web_Bio_Meg_McNamara.jpg

Meteorologist Meg McNamara joined WJZ's First Warning Weather team in June 2017.

First published on November 9, 2022 / 6:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.