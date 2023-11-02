Winter on the Waterfront event series to begin at Inner Harbor November 10

BALTIMORE -- The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore has announced the kickoff of Winter on the Waterfront series starting November 10.

Full of events, festivals, markets, and more at Baltimore's Inner Harbor - there's something for everyone to enjoy during this holiday season.

The seasonal festivities will include:

Inner Harbor Ice Rink | Nov. 11, 2023 – Jan. 15, 2024

Create wintertime memories in the heart of downtown Baltimore at the. The rink will return to the top of the Amphitheater between the two Harborplace pavilions at Baltimore's Inner Harbor beginning November 11 at 11:00 a.m. Regular hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, 12:00-10:00 p.m., Friday, 12:00-11:00 p.m., Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., and Sunday, 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

Made in Baltimore (MIB) Holiday Pop-up | Nov. 10 – Dec. 2

Shop locally at Made in Baltimore's two waterfront locations: the Holiday Store at 301 Light St., Harborplace, and the pop-up Home-Run Accelerator at BGE Pavilion, Rash Field Park. Made In Baltimore's Home-Run Accelerator is a 5-month small business development program designed to help home-based entrepreneurs scale up and out into commercial production space. Visit to meet the makers and explore their products!

Baltimore's Christmas Village | Nov. 18 – Dec. 24, 2023

From 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. every Wednesday through Sunday: From Nov. 18 to Dec. 24, 2023, visit Baltimore's Christmas Village at West Shore Park, Inner Harbor, for an authentic German market experience with gifts, food, and treats, open Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Santa at the Inner Harbor Ice Rink | Dec. 23, 2023, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m

Take photos with Santa and Santa's Helper and enjoy complimentary sweets from Crust by Mack as well as hot coffee and cocoa while supplies last.

Harbor Point Ice Festival | 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m

Watch award-winning sculptors use chainsaws and chisels to create pieces of art. Enjoy some of Baltimore's best food trucks, hot toddies from Bar Movement, interactive ice for the little ones and chill tunes. Come marvel at the stunning view as this Harbor Point park fills with winter wonder and cheer.

For a full list of events and more information on Winter on the Waterfront, visit waterfrontpartnership.org/winter.