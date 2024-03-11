Wind down with Butterworks Bakery in Westminster

Last May, we brought in 17-year-old baker Emily Uhlman and her revolutionary business Butterworks.

Emily has been trying to get into the baking game since she was as young as 14 years old, but she's taken off since officially becoming Butterworks back in 2020.

"I got into baking when I was a kid," Uhlman said. "I was always watching the Food Network, so seeing the kids baking championship set me off."

On Uhlman's last visit, she talked about taking a special trip to Italy.

"It was absolutely incredible, learning new things, how they teach, how they cook," she said. "I would definitely take up the chance again."

Uhlman visited WJZ's studio on Monday to share what she has baking.

"I have my St. Patrick's Day box, which is now available," she said. "And I have cupcakes that I have all year round. These are the popular flavors that I have. This one is red velvet, cinnamon roll and vanilla chocolate."

Uhlman said she also started "Cupcakes for Caregivers" to give back to her community.

"I love helping people and getting involved," Uhlman said. "I started 'Cupcakes for Caregivers.' I've been doing it for over a year and it has taken off."