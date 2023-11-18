Watch CBS News
Wilson's late 3 lifts Maryland-Eastern Shore past Pennsylvania 83-80 in OT

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Elijah Wilson hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left in overtime to lift Maryland-Eastern Shore to an 83-80 win over Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Sam Brown hit back-to-back 3s in the final 15 seconds to pull the Quakers even at 80-80. Clark Slajchert missed 3 with a second left.

Troy Hupstead scored 22 points and added 15 rebounds for the Hawks (2-2). Dionte Johnson scored 16 points, going 6 of 7 and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Chace Davis had 16 points and shot 6 for 12, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Slajchert led the Quakers (3-2) in scoring, finishing with 31 points and two steals. Pennsylvania also got 17 points from Brown. Nick Spinoso also had 11 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Maryland-Eastern Shore plays Wednesday against Notre Dame on the road, and Pennsylvania hosts Lafayette on Friday.

